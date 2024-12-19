Left Menu

Kauvery Hospitals Lead Sleep Apnea Breakthrough with State-of-the-Art Sleep Lab

Kauvery Hospitals in Trichy have unveiled a cutting-edge sleep lab to diagnose and treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a prevalent sleep disorder. This facility, the first of its kind in South Tamilnadu, offers advanced Level 1 sleep studies and cutting-edge CPAP therapy to address and manage OSA effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:29 IST
Kauvery Hospital, Trichy successfully diagnoses sleep-related issues at its "Sleep Lab" and offers effective treatments. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospitals, a renowned multispecialty healthcare chain, is making strides in addressing sleep-related disorders with their advanced Sleep Lab in Trichy. Recognizing the rise of conditions like Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the hospital offers comprehensive sleep studies to diagnose and treat this common ailment effectively.

OSA disrupts sleep by causing periodic breathing interruptions. Kauvery's facility provides Level 1 sleep studies, renowned as the gold standard in sleep diagnostics, offering insights through monitoring brain, heart, and respiratory functions. This sleep lab is the first of its kind in South Tamil Nadu, enabling local access to top-tier sleep apnea care.

The hospital's dedication to patient care is further illustrated in cases managed by Dr. K. Ramasubramaniam. Notably, patients overcoming OSA symptoms through surgeries or CPAP therapy showcase their journeys to better sleep and enhanced daily living. This heralds Kauvery as a pivotal healthcare destination for addressing sleep disorders in Trichy and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

