Kauvery Hospitals Lead Sleep Apnea Breakthrough with State-of-the-Art Sleep Lab

Kauvery Hospitals, a renowned multispecialty healthcare chain, is making strides in addressing sleep-related disorders with their advanced Sleep Lab in Trichy. Recognizing the rise of conditions like Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the hospital offers comprehensive sleep studies to diagnose and treat this common ailment effectively.

OSA disrupts sleep by causing periodic breathing interruptions. Kauvery's facility provides Level 1 sleep studies, renowned as the gold standard in sleep diagnostics, offering insights through monitoring brain, heart, and respiratory functions. This sleep lab is the first of its kind in South Tamil Nadu, enabling local access to top-tier sleep apnea care.

The hospital's dedication to patient care is further illustrated in cases managed by Dr. K. Ramasubramaniam. Notably, patients overcoming OSA symptoms through surgeries or CPAP therapy showcase their journeys to better sleep and enhanced daily living. This heralds Kauvery as a pivotal healthcare destination for addressing sleep disorders in Trichy and beyond.

