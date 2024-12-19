Left Menu

Delhi's AAP Government Rolls Out Empowering Loan Scheme for Small Businesses

The AAP government in Delhi announced the 'Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna', designed to empower small-scale industries and shopkeepers by offering low-interest loans and subsidies. The initiative aims to generate employment and boost economic growth while specifically assisting disadvantaged groups and enabling self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP government in Delhi has unveiled the 'Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna' to bolster small-scale industries and shopkeepers in the region. The initiative promises to provide easy-to-access, low-interest loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, signaling a strong commitment to economic empowerment.

With incentives in place, including a subsidy of up to 20 percent for certain groups, Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted the scheme's focus on extending essential financial support to propel small businesses toward growth and employment generation.

Targeting a broader beneficiary base, including school and college dropouts, the scheme supersedes the earlier version to better support secondary industries and service sectors as identified by the Delhi Khadi & Village Industries Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

