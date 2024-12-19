Left Menu

Tragic Collision Off Mumbai Coast Sparks Inquiry

A devastating accident off the Mumbai coast involved a Navy craft colliding with a ferry, resulting in 14 deaths. The search continues for a missing seven-year-old boy. The Navy has begun an investigation into the incident. The tragedy has left families mourning, and the grief-stricken community seeking answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded off the Mumbai coast as a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry, leaving 14 people dead. The body of a 43-year-old man was found, but a seven-year-old boy remains missing.

The accident triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation involving naval helicopters and Coast Guard boats. Of the 113 aboard both vessels, 98 people were rescued.

The Navy has launched a Board of Inquiry to investigate the collision, while condolences pour in for the victims' families. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended heartfelt sympathies and hopes for a full recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

