Tragic Collision Off Mumbai Coast Sparks Inquiry

A tragic incident unfolded off the Mumbai coast as a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry, leaving 14 people dead. The body of a 43-year-old man was found, but a seven-year-old boy remains missing.

The accident triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation involving naval helicopters and Coast Guard boats. Of the 113 aboard both vessels, 98 people were rescued.

The Navy has launched a Board of Inquiry to investigate the collision, while condolences pour in for the victims' families. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended heartfelt sympathies and hopes for a full recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)