Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Tragedy: Search Operations to Conclude Soon

The search operations for six missing individuals at the SLBC tunnel in Telangana, trapped due to a collapse, are expected to complete in 15 days. The operations involve 550-560 experts using advanced equipment, with significant challenges posed by debris and metals hindering the excavation.

Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Tragedy: Search Operations to Conclude Soon
The Telangana Revenue Minister, P Srinivas Reddy, announced on Wednesday that the search operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel are expected to conclude in 15 days. The fate of six missing individuals remains uncertain following a collapse that trapped eight workers, including engineers and laborers, back on February 22.

Since the incident, efforts by state, central, and private agencies have led to the recovery of two bodies from the debris. Reddy addressed the media at the site, revealing that around 700-800 experts have been working tirelessly under authority supervision for 40 days, with 550-560 personnel continuing the operations using state-of-the-art equipment.

Reddy highlighted the difficulties faced during excavation due to iron and other metal objects obstructing the drilling process, which complicates soil removal. However, he assured that the state government has made arrangements to support the operational teams and prevent future incidents during tunnel excavations. Contributions from the Army, South Central Railway, and special services like cadaver dogs are part of the coordinated effort.

