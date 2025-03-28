Heightened Security Measures in Reasi: Search Operation Underway
Security forces initiated a search operation in the forested area of Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, due to reported movements of suspicious individuals. Supported by surveillance equipment, the operation involves police, Army, and CRPF personnel. The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi is in this district, and the operation coincides with the upcoming Navratri festival.
28-03-2025
In response to reported sightings of suspicious individuals, security forces launched a search operation in the dense forests of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.
A joint team of police, Army, and CRPF personnel embarked on the operation early morning in the forested terrain, utilizing modern surveillance equipment to track potential threats.
This initiative gains significance as it precedes the Navratri festival, with the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine located in the area, emphasizing the importance of maintaining security during this festive period.
