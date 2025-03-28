Heightened Security Measures in Reasi: Search Operation Underway

In response to reported sightings of suspicious individuals, security forces launched a search operation in the dense forests of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

A joint team of police, Army, and CRPF personnel embarked on the operation early morning in the forested terrain, utilizing modern surveillance equipment to track potential threats.

This initiative gains significance as it precedes the Navratri festival, with the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine located in the area, emphasizing the importance of maintaining security during this festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)