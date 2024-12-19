Left Menu

Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: Speedboat Stunt Ends in Disaster

A tragic collision off Mumbai's coast saw a Navy speedboat, allegedly driven by someone 'showing off,' crash into a ferry bound for Elephanta Island, resulting in 14 fatalities. Survivor Gautam Gupta contested the Navy's claim of engine failure, insisting it was reckless driving that caused the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST
Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: Speedboat Stunt Ends in Disaster
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating collision off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday claimed the lives of 14, including Navy personnel. A Navy speedboat, reportedly operated by a driver in a 'playful mood,' collided with a tourist ferry en route to Elephanta Island, leading to the tragic sinking.

Gautam Gupta, a survivor of the crash, recounted how the driver of the speedboat was 'showing off' and executing risky maneuvers. The incident, which occurred near the Gateway of India, involved a ferry named 'Neel Kamal,' carrying passengers who had come for sightseeing after Gupta's wedding.

The Navy asserted engine failure, but passengers, capturing the ride on video, observed the speedboat zig-zagging perilously close before the collision. Many ferry passengers were not wearing life jackets, escalating the calamity as the ferry sank rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024