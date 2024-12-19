Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: Speedboat Stunt Ends in Disaster

A devastating collision off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday claimed the lives of 14, including Navy personnel. A Navy speedboat, reportedly operated by a driver in a 'playful mood,' collided with a tourist ferry en route to Elephanta Island, leading to the tragic sinking.

Gautam Gupta, a survivor of the crash, recounted how the driver of the speedboat was 'showing off' and executing risky maneuvers. The incident, which occurred near the Gateway of India, involved a ferry named 'Neel Kamal,' carrying passengers who had come for sightseeing after Gupta's wedding.

The Navy asserted engine failure, but passengers, capturing the ride on video, observed the speedboat zig-zagging perilously close before the collision. Many ferry passengers were not wearing life jackets, escalating the calamity as the ferry sank rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)