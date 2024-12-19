Tragedy off Mumbai Coast: Speedboat Stunt Ends in Disaster
A tragic collision off Mumbai's coast saw a Navy speedboat, allegedly driven by someone 'showing off,' crash into a ferry bound for Elephanta Island, resulting in 14 fatalities. Survivor Gautam Gupta contested the Navy's claim of engine failure, insisting it was reckless driving that caused the disaster.
A devastating collision off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday claimed the lives of 14, including Navy personnel. A Navy speedboat, reportedly operated by a driver in a 'playful mood,' collided with a tourist ferry en route to Elephanta Island, leading to the tragic sinking.
Gautam Gupta, a survivor of the crash, recounted how the driver of the speedboat was 'showing off' and executing risky maneuvers. The incident, which occurred near the Gateway of India, involved a ferry named 'Neel Kamal,' carrying passengers who had come for sightseeing after Gupta's wedding.
The Navy asserted engine failure, but passengers, capturing the ride on video, observed the speedboat zig-zagging perilously close before the collision. Many ferry passengers were not wearing life jackets, escalating the calamity as the ferry sank rapidly.
