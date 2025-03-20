Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

In a tragic incident near Nigeria's capital, Abuja, six people perished after a trailer lost control and smashed into 14 stationary vehicles, leading to a massive fire. The accident occurred close to the Nyanya Bridge, around 10 kilometers from Abuja, according to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The trailer, which was heavily loaded with cement, caused an inferno engulfing the vehicles and sparking widespread panic as nearby individuals scrambled for safety. Despite immediate efforts to rescue victims, six people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

This incident underscores the perilous state of Nigerian roads, a situation aggravated by the lack of an efficient railway cargo system. Similar fatal accidents have occurred, with a notable incident in January claiming 98 lives in a gasoline tanker explosion in the country's north-central region.

