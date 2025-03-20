Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

A devastating trailer crash near Abuja resulted in six fatalities after the vehicle lost control and ignited a massive fire. The accident, involving 14 vehicles, highlights the dangers of Nigeria's roads, exacerbated by inefficient railway systems. Previous similar incidents underline ongoing transportation challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-03-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident near Nigeria's capital, Abuja, six people perished after a trailer lost control and smashed into 14 stationary vehicles, leading to a massive fire. The accident occurred close to the Nyanya Bridge, around 10 kilometers from Abuja, according to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The trailer, which was heavily loaded with cement, caused an inferno engulfing the vehicles and sparking widespread panic as nearby individuals scrambled for safety. Despite immediate efforts to rescue victims, six people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

This incident underscores the perilous state of Nigerian roads, a situation aggravated by the lack of an efficient railway cargo system. Similar fatal accidents have occurred, with a notable incident in January claiming 98 lives in a gasoline tanker explosion in the country's north-central region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

