Controversy Erupts Over Desecration of Holy Book in Uttar Pradesh
A man was detained in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for tearing pages from a holy book, sparking a large gathering. Senior police officials reviewed CCTV footage and identified the accused. Though locals claim he is mentally unstable, the police detained him and continue their investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was detained by police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly desecrating a holy book, as informed by a senior official on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday night near Jalalabad police station, prompting a large crowd to gather. Police, led by Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi, quickly arrived to control the situation. CCTV footage was crucial in identifying the accused.
SP Dwivedi confirmed that torn pages of the Quran were scattered on Tehsil Road, inciting tension. Amid claims of the accused's mental instability, the situation remains under control as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
