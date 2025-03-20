Tragedy in the English Channel: Migrant Crisis Intensifies

A tragic incident occurred in the English Channel as one migrant died while attempting a perilous crossing from France. Fifteen others on board the boat were successfully rescued and brought back to shore at the port of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, according to local French authorities.

The challenge of migrants attempting to enter the UK illegally remains a significant issue for both Britain and France. Often using dinghies or small boats, these crossings have been a high priority for both governments. The British Labour government has prioritized removing illegal migrants, having deported 16,400 since July, the highest since 2018.

Despite these efforts, political opposition in Britain insists more needs to be done to address the crisis effectively and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)