Tragedy in Gaza: A Family's Harrowing Journey Through Conflict

Afnan al-Ghanam of Gaza found herself in the heart of a tragedy that underscores the human toll of conflict. Thirteen months ago, she gave birth to her first child amidst the chaos of war.

With a fragile ceasefire in place, she was set to welcome another child this spring. However, a recent Israeli airstrike shattered the family's solace in their tent camp, claiming the lives of al-Ghanam and her young son Mohammed.

The strike was part of Israel's offensive against Hamas following an attack on southern Israel. Despite claims of targeting militants, the operation has resulted in significant civilian casualties, intensifying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)