US Tariffs Threaten Indian Exporters: A Race Against Rising Duties

Indian exporters are in talks with American buyers to mitigate the impact of new 26% US import duties on Indian goods. The rising tariffs threaten job creation and domestic market stability, especially amidst high steel costs. Experts emphasize the need for negotiation to preserve trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:05 IST
Following the US's imposition of an additional 26% import duty on Indian goods from April 9, Indian exporters have entered negotiations with American buyers.

Industry leaders warn that the steep tariffs could hamstring exports and lead to potential job losses amid the already high cost of domestic steel.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan has highlighted the urgent need to discuss strategies to manage this unprecedented tax barrier, with competitors facing significantly lower duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

