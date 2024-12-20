Bank of Mexico Eases Monetary Policy Amid Easing Inflation

The Bank of Mexico, in a decisive move, lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.00% on Thursday. This adjustment follows a more significant than anticipated slowdown in inflation for Latin America's second-largest economy.

The latest decision by the central bank highlights its commitment to stimulating economic growth while keeping inflationary pressures in check. The governing board of the bank, comprising five members, reached the decision unanimously, underlining their shared confidence in the economic outlook.

This rate cut comes as a strategic response to recent macroeconomic trends, aiming to balance growth and stability within Mexico's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)