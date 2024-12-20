Bank of Mexico Eases Monetary Policy Amid Easing Inflation
The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.00%. This decision comes as inflation in Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America, slowed more than anticipated. The bank's governing board unanimously agreed on the rate cut.
The latest decision by the central bank highlights its commitment to stimulating economic growth while keeping inflationary pressures in check. The governing board of the bank, comprising five members, reached the decision unanimously, underlining their shared confidence in the economic outlook.
This rate cut comes as a strategic response to recent macroeconomic trends, aiming to balance growth and stability within Mexico's financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
