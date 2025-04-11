Ecuador's Presidential Showdown: Crime, Economy, and the Battle for Leadership

On Sunday, Ecuadoreans are set to participate in a closely contested presidential election between incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez. Both candidates have vowed to address the nation's escalating drug gang violence and economic issues.

Noboa, a business heir, narrowly led Gonzalez in the initial February voting round. Ecuador's escalating violence, particularly from drug gangs, and a sluggish economic recovery from COVID loom large over this election. Noboa, in office for 16 months, touts his 'Phoenix' plan for crime reduction as proof of progress.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez seeks to become Ecuador's first female president, criticizing the Phoenix initiative and offering alternative security and economic strategies. Whichever candidate prevails faces the challenge of navigating Ecuador's fragmented legislative landscape to enact their policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)