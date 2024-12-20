Left Menu

TSA Chief Warns: Potential Shutdown Threatens Airport Wait Times

The TSA head has raised concerns about extended airport wait times due to a potential U.S. government shutdown. TSA and air traffic controllers would work without pay if no funding deal is reached, impacting around 59,000 essential employees. A 2019 shutdown resulted in increased worker absences and delays.

20-12-2024
The head of the Transportation Security Administration, David Pekoske, warned on Thursday of longer airport wait times if the U.S. government faces an extended shutdown. The TSA, tasked with airport security screening, employs about 59,000 essential employees who would continue working without pay if a shutdown occurs starting Saturday.

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers, essential government workers, must remain on the job but will not receive pay. Pekoske shared that while personnel are equipped to handle high traveler volumes safely, prolonged shutdowns could lengthen wait times at airports.

TSA predicts screening a record 40 million passengers over the holidays, building on record Thanksgiving numbers. Without an approved funding deal, the Federal Aviation Administration might furlough over 17,000 employees, halting air traffic controller training. The 2019 35-day shutdown caused increased worker absences and delayed check-ins, pressuring lawmakers to resolve the impasse.

