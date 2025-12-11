Left Menu

Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Transition to Industrial Relations Code 2020

The Delhi High Court has been informed that existing labour courts and tribunals will handle ongoing and new cases until new tribunals are established under the Industrial Relations Code 2020. The court urged a smooth transition to the new legal framework and scheduled a further hearing in January.

Updated: 11-12-2025 18:34 IST
The Delhi High Court was informed by the central government that current labour courts and industrial tribunals will continue to manage pending and new cases until new tribunals are set up. This decision aims to prevent any legal or administrative gaps during the transition to the Industrial Relations Code 2020.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized the importance of a seamless transition to the new labour law regime. The court recognized efforts by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and expressed trust that all necessary measures for a smooth transition will be implemented.

Petitioners challenged the notifying of the Industrial Relations Code 2020 without appropriate implementation rules or constituted tribunals. They argued this creates confusion and impedes the functioning of industrial tribunals and labour courts. The High Court has scheduled another hearing for January 12 to further address the situation.

