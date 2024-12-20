Fiery Crash Halts Traffic on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A truck loaded with chemicals crashed into other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, resulting in a massive fire, according to local police.

Several individuals suffered burn injuries, and the incident has caused significant traffic disruption, with authorities halting highway operations.

Fire brigades are currently on site working to contain the flames, but the total number of trucks involved in the incident remains undetermined, said Bhankrota SHO Manish Gupta to PTI.

