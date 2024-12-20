Left Menu

Fiery Crash Halts Traffic on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A truck carrying chemicals collided with other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, catching fire and resulting in burn injuries to several individuals. The incident led to a traffic halt as fire brigades attempted to control the blaze. The number of vehicles involved remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 07:45 IST
Fiery Crash Halts Traffic on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A truck loaded with chemicals crashed into other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, resulting in a massive fire, according to local police.

Several individuals suffered burn injuries, and the incident has caused significant traffic disruption, with authorities halting highway operations.

Fire brigades are currently on site working to contain the flames, but the total number of trucks involved in the incident remains undetermined, said Bhankrota SHO Manish Gupta to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024