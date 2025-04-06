Daring Fire Stunt in Ram Navami Procession Results in Burn Injuries

A 20-year-old man sustained burn injuries while attempting a daring fire stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade, near Pune, police have reported. The incident took place on Sunday evening and has left the community in shock.

This perilous act occurred during a mallakhamb performance, involving a stationary vertical pole. The young man's attempt at fire-breathing turned dangerous, as captured in a viral video showing his face catching fire.

An officer from the Talegaon Dabhade police station confirmed that the man is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital for his facial burn injuries, raising concerns about safety measures in such public performances.

