Revolutionizing India's Economy: The Impact of JAM on Financial Inclusion

The JAM trinity, comprising Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile, has transformed India's financial landscape, facilitating the transfer of Rs40.81 lakh crore and saving Rs3.5 lakh crore through reduced inefficiencies. With international acclaim and expanding digital payments, JAM empowers marginalized communities while enhancing governance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Since its inception, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, powered by the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—has reached new heights, delivering Rs40.81 lakh crore to citizens and saving Rs3.5 lakh crore by cutting inefficiencies and leakages. Global leaders, including former World Bank President David Malpass, have lauded its transformative effects.

The Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) is pivotal to this success, connecting over 85.45 crore Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts and achieving an impressive 99.9% transaction success rate. The introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in 2016 revolutionized digital payments by facilitating transactions across multiple bank accounts via a single app.

In FY 2023-24 alone, UPI handled transactions amounting to Rs200 lakh crore, including Rs21.55 lakh crore in November 2024. UPI's ever-growing influence now extends internationally to countries such as France, UAE, and Singapore, representing 70% of all digital payments in India.

JAM's integration of banking, identity, and connectivity fosters seamless operation, granting citizens enhanced access and transparency in governance. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) laid the framework in 2014, opening over 54.19 crore accounts and welcoming millions into the financial fold, with a significant majority being women and rural residents, thus empowering marginalized groups.

Aadhaar, India's unique ID system, underpins JAM by offering a secure digital identity to 139 crore citizens, ensuring proper distribution of benefits, including subsidies and development programs. Serving as a financial anchor through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB), it simplifies identification and curtails fraud in welfare schemes.

The third pillar of JAM—mobile connectivity—closes the gap between citizens and services, with 1.17 billion mobile users, including 850 million smartphone holders. Mobile technology, exemplified by apps such as UMANG, facilitates access to government services, enabling OTP-based authentication and seamless eligibility checks.

