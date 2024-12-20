Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: A Global Currency Showdown

The dollar reached a two-year high as U.S. rate expectations rose, causing global currency fluctuations, including the yen hitting a five-month low. Central banks attempted to support their currencies, while the BOJ's rate stance contributed to yen pressure. Focus shifts to U.S. inflation data for future cues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:05 IST
The dollar surged to a two-year high on Friday, buoyed by a hawkish U.S. rate forecast. This strength in the greenback led to significant volatility in global currency markets, with peers like the South Korean won, Canadian dollar, and Antipodean currencies hitting milestone lows.

On Friday, the yen weakened to a five-month low against the dollar due to the Bank of Japan's reluctance to increase rates, despite losses being partially recouped after Japanese officials hinted at potential intervention. Meanwhile, both the Bank of England and Federal Reserve weighed in on rate changes, influencing market expectations.

The euro and sterling also found themselves succumbing to the dollar's dominance, with the focus turning to upcoming U.S. core PCE price data for further insights into the U.S. economic outlook. Analysts are closely monitoring these trends to assess wider impacts on global markets.

