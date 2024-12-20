Government Initiatives Enhance Air Travel Efficiency Ahead of Summer

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced that government measures to reduce airport wait times and enhance transparency around flight disruptions are yielding positive results for passengers as the busy summer travel season approaches.

"Improving the efficiency of air travel is a priority for the Government to give passengers a smoother, more reliable travel journey," Mr. Brown stated.

Key initiatives include:

Advanced Security Screening Technology: The rollout of new Computed Tomography (CT) scanners allows passengers to keep laptops and liquids in their bags during security checks, expediting the screening process and reducing queues.

Queue Monitoring Systems: Implementation of advanced passenger sensing technology at airport security checkpoints provides real-time monitoring of queue lengths, enabling prompt action to alleviate extended wait times.

On-Time Performance Reporting: Regular publication of airline punctuality statistics offers greater transparency for travelers. The first trans-Tasman report indicates that only 66% of flights departed on time in October, highlighting areas for improvement.

At Wellington Airport's Southern Domestic screening point, the introduction of passenger sensing technology has increased the percentage of passengers processed in under five minutes from an average of 89% to 95% in December.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is set to receive passenger sensing data from all airports with security screening by mid-next year, facilitating comprehensive analysis and reduction of passenger queues nationwide.

In October, approximately 82% of domestic flights in New Zealand departed on time, an improvement from 77% in July. The Wellington to Queenstown route was the best performer, with 92% of flights arriving on schedule. However, only 66% of trans-Tasman flights departed on time in October, underscoring the need for continued focus on punctuality.

Following a recent consultation, the Government has approved the first increase to the CAA's levies, fees, and charges since 2017. The CAA had initially proposed a 43% increase in general aviation fees; however, the Government has agreed to a 10% increase, with slightly smaller passenger levy hikes than those consulted on. The Government expects the CAA to enhance efficiencies to keep costs down and has set levies as maximums, allowing the CAA Board to reduce them further as additional efficiencies are realized.

Furthermore, the Government is initiating a first-principles review of the CAA to ensure that levies, fees, and charges paid by passengers and the aviation sector are directed toward essential functions, emphasizing the need for the CAA to be responsive, efficient, and provide value for money.

"As a Government, we want to ensure that Kiwis are able to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely," Mr. Brown emphasized. "In the aviation sector, that means reducing airport wait times, improving the information available to consumers, and ensuring any passenger fees are reasonable. Our Government is focused on improving air travel performance and customer experience to make a real difference for those traveling this summer."

These initiatives reflect the Government's commitment to enhancing the air travel experience, ensuring that passengers benefit from more efficient and transparent services during the peak travel season and beyond.