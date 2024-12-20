Left Menu

LT Foods Introduces Authentic Non-GMO Thai Rice to Indian Market

LT Foods launches 'DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice', a Non-GMO certified addition to their range. Known for its aromatic flavor, this rice caters to Indian consumers' growing interest in global cuisines. It enhances Asian meals and is available on leading e-commerce platforms, fulfilling diverse culinary interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LT Foods, a leading player in the global FMCG sector, has unveiled its latest product, 'DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice', for the Indian market. This Non-GMO certified gourmet rice boasts a naturally fragrant aroma and soft texture, a hallmark of authentic Thai Hom Mali Rice sourced directly from Thailand.

With this launch, LT Foods continues to demonstrate its commitment to bringing diverse global culinary experiences to Indian homes, catering to a growing segment of consumers eager to explore international flavors. This move not only expands the company's product line but also aligns with evolving food trends in India.

The DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice offers versatile culinary applications, complementing traditional Thai curries and innovative fusion dishes alike. Ritesh Arora, CEO of LT Foods, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering global gourmet options, aiming to enhance the modern consumer's palate with authentically sourced ingredients.

Available across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Big Basket, as well as select gourmet stores, this new offering aims to resonate with Indian consumers' love for Thai cuisine. Chief Marketing Officer K. Ganapathy Subramaniam expressed confidence that the premium quality of DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice will offer food enthusiasts an exceptional dining experience.

