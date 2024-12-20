Mystery of Flight MH370: A Decade of Unresolved Questions

The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which happened ten years ago, continues to be one of the greatest aviation enigmas in history. Carrying 239 passengers, the Boeing 777 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Sophisticated satellite data analysis suggested that the aircraft likely crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, near Western Australia. Despite two major search operations, conclusive evidence or significant findings remain elusive.

This enduring mystery has given rise to various theories, from mechanical failure to more outlandish suggestions. Recently, Malaysia agreed to consider resuming the search, with Ocean Infinity proposing to search an expanded area, reviving hope of resolving this decade-old mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)