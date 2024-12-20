Starbucks Workers Gear Up for Nationwide Strike Amid Contract Disputes

Starbucks employees are set to initiate a five-day strike beginning Friday, aiming to spotlight grievances over stagnant contract negotiations with the coffee giant.

The planned strike could affect hundreds of Starbucks locations nationwide, with initial protests kicking off in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Starbucks Workers United, representing 535 stores, accuses the company of reneging on promises to finalize a labor agreement made in early 2023.

The union is pushing for resolution on numerous legal disputes involving unfair labor practice charges. In contrast, Starbucks maintains that it offers comprehensive benefits, arguing negotiations should continue. The impasse highlights growing tensions over worker compensation and corporate priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)