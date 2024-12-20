Starbucks Workers Gear Up for Nationwide Strike Amid Contract Disputes
Starbucks employees, led by Starbucks Workers United, are planning a five-day strike starting Friday over stalled contract talks and unresolved legal issues. The union accuses Starbucks of not honoring labor agreements or addressing unfair labor practices. Meanwhile, Starbucks emphasizes its investment in employee benefits.
- Country:
- United States
Starbucks employees are set to initiate a five-day strike beginning Friday, aiming to spotlight grievances over stagnant contract negotiations with the coffee giant.
The planned strike could affect hundreds of Starbucks locations nationwide, with initial protests kicking off in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Starbucks Workers United, representing 535 stores, accuses the company of reneging on promises to finalize a labor agreement made in early 2023.
The union is pushing for resolution on numerous legal disputes involving unfair labor practice charges. In contrast, Starbucks maintains that it offers comprehensive benefits, arguing negotiations should continue. The impasse highlights growing tensions over worker compensation and corporate priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starbucks
- workers
- strike
- union
- contract
- negotiations
- baristas
- labour
- CEO
- Brian Niccol
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde Joins BJP-Led Government as Deputy Chief Minister Amidst Negotiations
Renewed Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas Resumes Negotiations with Israel Amid Global Shifts
EXCLUSIVE-Trump may cancel US Postal Service electric mail truck contract, sources say
Middle East latest: Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says
EXCLUSIVE-Trump may cancel US Postal Service electric mail truck contract, sources say