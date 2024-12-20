Maruti Suzuki Drives into the Future with eVitara and EV Ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Friday its intention to launch a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem. This initiative includes the introduction of the eVitara, the company's first EV offering, alongside charging stations and home charging solutions.

The production-ready eVitara will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The global model, manufactured in India, was recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales, their approach combines advanced electric technology with customer-focused solutions to promote EV adoption. This includes creating accessible charging options across the nation through a network at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)