Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Drives into the Future with eVitara and EV Ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch its first electric vehicle offering, the eVitara, alongside a comprehensive EV ecosystem. This includes charging stations and home solutions, aiming to make EVs more accessible. The eVitara, showcased at Global Expo 2025, represents advanced technology and design innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:03 IST
Maruti Suzuki Drives into the Future with eVitara and EV Ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Friday its intention to launch a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem. This initiative includes the introduction of the eVitara, the company's first EV offering, alongside charging stations and home charging solutions.

The production-ready eVitara will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The global model, manufactured in India, was recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales, their approach combines advanced electric technology with customer-focused solutions to promote EV adoption. This includes creating accessible charging options across the nation through a network at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024