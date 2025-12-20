Allfine Pioneers Innovation in India's Electric Vehicle Market
Allfine, an EV manufacturer, unveils its advanced range of electric vehicles at the 23rd EV Expo in New Delhi. Known for e-rickshaws and loaders, Allfine emphasizes safety and sustainability in its offerings, focusing on original parts and lithium battery technology to combat pollution effectively, expanding its reach across India.
In a significant move within the Indian electric vehicle (EV) industry, Allfine has showcased an impressive array of new electric vehicles at the 23rd EV Expo in New Delhi. The company, established in 2014, unveiled its latest fleet, including school vans, cargo vehicles, and waste collection options, all engineered to enhance safety and sustainable practices.
Founded by Anil Anand, Allfine operates a production unit in Binola, Gurugram, with a notable capacity of crafting 3,000 units per cycle, with current production at 1,500 vehicles. The company's ethos revolves around meticulous safety standards, using patented components and self-manufactured lithium batteries, eliminating the reliance on pre-manufactured parts.
Committed to emission reduction and efficiency, Allfine's innovations are tailored for both urban and rural terrains, fostering a revolution in the eco-friendly transport sector. Plans are underway to expand its market presence across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Rajasthan, alongside a strategic collaboration with Blue Dart for broader distribution.
