Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Plans Rs 500 Crore Fundraising and New Stock Option Scheme
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, formerly Burger King India, plans to raise Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The board also approved a new employee stock option scheme for directors and employees, with a maximum of 1.05 crore options available, effective December 20, 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:15 IST
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, previously known as Burger King India, announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The decision was approved by the company's board on December 20, 2024.
The proposed fundraising will involve the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, the company stated in its regulatory filing.
In addition, the board approved the new employee stock option scheme 2024, which intends to grant stock options to directors and employees, with up to 1.05 crore options available under this scheme.
