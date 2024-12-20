Left Menu

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Plans Rs 500 Crore Fundraising and New Stock Option Scheme

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, formerly Burger King India, plans to raise Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The board also approved a new employee stock option scheme for directors and employees, with a maximum of 1.05 crore options available, effective December 20, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:15 IST
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Plans Rs 500 Crore Fundraising and New Stock Option Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, previously known as Burger King India, announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The decision was approved by the company's board on December 20, 2024.

The proposed fundraising will involve the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

In addition, the board approved the new employee stock option scheme 2024, which intends to grant stock options to directors and employees, with up to 1.05 crore options available under this scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024