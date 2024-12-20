Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Plans Rs 500 Crore Fundraising and New Stock Option Scheme

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, previously known as Burger King India, announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The decision was approved by the company's board on December 20, 2024.

The proposed fundraising will involve the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

In addition, the board approved the new employee stock option scheme 2024, which intends to grant stock options to directors and employees, with up to 1.05 crore options available under this scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)