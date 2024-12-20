Shree Cement's Bold Bihar Expansion: A Rs 800 Crore Investment
Rajasthan-based Shree Cement is investing Rs 800 crore to establish a cement plant in Bihar, enhancing its production capacity by 2 million tonnes annually. The company, among India's top cement producers, signed an MoU at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, investing in North-East Bihar's industrial growth.
Rajasthan's industry giant, Shree Cement, is set to make a significant footprint in Bihar with an Rs 800 crore investment to establish a new cement plant.
At the recent Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit, the company sealed the deal through an MoU with the state government, promising to enhance the region's industrial landscape.
This strategic move is part of Shree Cement's expansion strategy, with ongoing projects across India, helping maintain its position among the country's top five cement producers.
