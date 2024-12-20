Left Menu

Shree Cement's Bold Bihar Expansion: A Rs 800 Crore Investment

Rajasthan-based Shree Cement is investing Rs 800 crore to establish a cement plant in Bihar, enhancing its production capacity by 2 million tonnes annually. The company, among India's top cement producers, signed an MoU at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, investing in North-East Bihar's industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:17 IST
Shree Cement's Bold Bihar Expansion: A Rs 800 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's industry giant, Shree Cement, is set to make a significant footprint in Bihar with an Rs 800 crore investment to establish a new cement plant.

At the recent Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit, the company sealed the deal through an MoU with the state government, promising to enhance the region's industrial landscape.

This strategic move is part of Shree Cement's expansion strategy, with ongoing projects across India, helping maintain its position among the country's top five cement producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024