Adani Group Powers Up Bihar with Rs 28,000 Crore Investment
The Adani Group announces an investment of Rs 28,000 crore in Bihar, targeting energy, cement, and logistics expansion. Plans include a Rs 20,000 crore ultra-super critical thermal power plant to address electricity shortfalls, creating substantial job opportunities. The initiative will also explore smart meter manufacturing and infrastructure development.
The Adani Group, spearheaded by billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to invest a substantial Rs 28,000 crore in Bihar, focusing on energy, cement, and logistics sectors. This ambitious move comes as part of the conglomerate's broader strategy to diversify and enhance its business presence across India.
Revealed at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 by Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the investment plan places significant emphasis on creating a Rs 20,000 crore ultra-super critical thermal power plant. This project is anticipated to alleviate the state's electricity deficit while generating thousands of job opportunities during both pre-commissioning and operational phases.
Further plans involve manufacturing smart meters and strengthening strategic infrastructure, contributing to the local employment landscape. The group's expansion into sectors like electric vehicle infrastructure and city gas distribution underlines its commitment to fostering economic growth in Bihar.
