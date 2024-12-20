Left Menu

Dashmani Media Acquires Key Bollywood Platforms, Amplifying Global Reach

Dashmani Media Private Limited enhances its influence in the digital entertainment sphere with the acquisition of four prominent Bollywood-centric platforms. This strategic expansion aims to enrich content quality and storytelling, while bolstering global reach, ensuring premium and engaging Bollywood content for audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:38 IST
Dashmani Media Acquires Key Bollywood Platforms, Amplifying Global Reach
Dashmani media digital acquisition Bollywood Insider, Movie Review Preview, crazy 4 Bollywood and Bollywood Reporter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Dashmani Media Private Limited has expanded its portfolio by acquiring four major Bollywood-centric platforms: Bollywood Insider, Movie Review Preview, Crazy 4 Bollywood, and Bollywood Reporter. This acquisition is set to elevate Dashmani's standing in the Indian digital entertainment landscape.

The combined following of these platforms spans millions, with each offering unique content that ranges from behind-the-scenes insights to vibrant Bollywood gossip. Bollywood Insider, for instance, is noted for its access to exclusive celebrity updates, while Movie Review Preview remains a favorite for film enthusiasts seeking detailed critiques and previews.

Sudhanshu Kumar, Director of Dashmani Media, expressed that these acquisitions are in line with their vision of enhancing how Bollywood narratives are delivered globally. Their mission revolves around blending creativity and technology to provide unmatched value to audiences, ensuring immersive and high-quality content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024