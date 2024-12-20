Dashmani Media Acquires Key Bollywood Platforms, Amplifying Global Reach

In a significant move, Dashmani Media Private Limited has expanded its portfolio by acquiring four major Bollywood-centric platforms: Bollywood Insider, Movie Review Preview, Crazy 4 Bollywood, and Bollywood Reporter. This acquisition is set to elevate Dashmani's standing in the Indian digital entertainment landscape.

The combined following of these platforms spans millions, with each offering unique content that ranges from behind-the-scenes insights to vibrant Bollywood gossip. Bollywood Insider, for instance, is noted for its access to exclusive celebrity updates, while Movie Review Preview remains a favorite for film enthusiasts seeking detailed critiques and previews.

Sudhanshu Kumar, Director of Dashmani Media, expressed that these acquisitions are in line with their vision of enhancing how Bollywood narratives are delivered globally. Their mission revolves around blending creativity and technology to provide unmatched value to audiences, ensuring immersive and high-quality content.

(With inputs from agencies.)