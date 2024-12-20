Winter Parliament Session 2024: Key Legislative Highlights and Challenges

The Winter Session of Parliament, from November 25 to December 20, 2024, displayed vigorous legislative action, with the government tackling crucial issues. The session saw a mix of new introductions and the advancement of ongoing bills, reflecting a concerted effort to address pressing sectoral matters.

According to PRS Legislative Research, Parliament passed two pivotal bills during this session. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934, modernizes the civil aviation regulatory framework while retaining most original provisions. The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, authorizing additional fiscal expenditure for the year 2024-25, was deemed approved by Rajya Sabha as a Money Bill following its Lok Sabha passage during the Budget Session.

Five new bills were introduced, catering to varied legislative priorities. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposed electoral synchronization between the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, yet opposition demands led to a Joint Parliamentary review. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, similarly aims for synchronized elections in regions like Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir, pending comprehensive committee evaluation.

Other legislative advances include the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, which proposes significant reforms to replace the 1958 Act, emphasizing registration, maritime training, seafarer welfare, and pollution control. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, aims to regulate coastal trade vessels and awaits Lok Sabha approval.

Continuing bills from previous sessions such as the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, saw progress. However, an extensive backlog remains, with 33 bills pending, including the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024. Older legislative proposals like the Seeds Bill, 2004, and the Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997, have lingered for decades, underscoring the complexity of parliamentary proceedings.

