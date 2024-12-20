Tragic Collision at Sea: Naval Craft Crashes into Ferry

The tragic mid-sea collision, which resulted in 14 deaths, occurred when a naval craft rammed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. Officials reported that the driver lost control during engine trials.

The ferry, 'Neel Kamal', was en route to Elephanta Island with over 100 passengers onboard when the incident unfolded. An injured Navy staffer's statement is central to the ongoing police probe.

The Navy has separately instituted a 'Board of Inquiry' to probe the fatal incident thoroughly while police continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)