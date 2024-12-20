Left Menu

Renewed Quest for MH370: Malaysia Approves 'No Find, No Fee' Search

Malaysia has agreed to a new proposal by US firm Ocean Infinity for a 'no find, no fee' search of MH370, missing since 2014. The renewed search aims to locate wreckage in a 15,000-square-kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean. The search is set for January-April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:50 IST
In a significant move, Malaysia's government has provisionally agreed to a renewed search for the long-lost flight MH370, accepting a 'no find, no fee' proposal from the US-based Ocean Infinity. Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the decision, highlighting the Cabinet's recent approval of this initiative.

The Texas-based marine robotics company will embark on a seabed search operation over a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the southern Indian Ocean next year. Loke emphasized that Ocean Infinity's proposal is grounded in updated information and data analyses by experts, ensuring its credibility.

The Boeing 777, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers, has remained elusive despite extensive multinational efforts. Under the renewed deal, Ocean Infinity will receive USD 70 million only if significant wreckage is found—a quest scheduled for January-April 2025, demonstrating the government's enduring commitment to seeking closure for the MH370 families.

