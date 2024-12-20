Left Menu

Vanguard Sets Sights on Hyderabad for New Tech Hub

Vanguard plans to open a new technology office in Hyderabad by late 2025, aiming to bolster its digital capabilities and access India's top-tier tech talent. Led by Venkatesh Natarajan, the move underscores Vanguard's commitment to enhancing its investment products and services for over 50 million global clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST
Vanguard Announces a New Technology Office in Hyderabad, India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanguard, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has unveiled plans to open a new office in Hyderabad, establishing a long-term base for its technology development initiatives. This strategic decision reflects the company's focus on intensifying its digital operations to benefit over 50 million clients worldwide.

Announced by Nitin Tandon, Global Chief Information Officer at Vanguard, the Hyderabad office will enhance the company's capability to deliver investment products and advice. "Vanguard is a digital-first company, and technology is a critical enabler," Tandon emphasized, pointing to this move as a pivotal step in the firm's technological evolution.

Slated for a late 2025 launch, the Hyderabad office will be spearheaded by Venkatesh Natarajan, who currently leads technology development in Vanguard's Personal Investor division. Natarajan brings experience from notable companies such as Qurate Retail Group and Walmart. "I'm thrilled to lead an office that fuses Vanguard's mission-driven ethos with India's exceptional tech talent," he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

