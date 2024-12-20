Vanguard Sets Sights on Hyderabad for New Tech Hub

Vanguard, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has unveiled plans to open a new office in Hyderabad, establishing a long-term base for its technology development initiatives. This strategic decision reflects the company's focus on intensifying its digital operations to benefit over 50 million clients worldwide.

Announced by Nitin Tandon, Global Chief Information Officer at Vanguard, the Hyderabad office will enhance the company's capability to deliver investment products and advice. "Vanguard is a digital-first company, and technology is a critical enabler," Tandon emphasized, pointing to this move as a pivotal step in the firm's technological evolution.

Slated for a late 2025 launch, the Hyderabad office will be spearheaded by Venkatesh Natarajan, who currently leads technology development in Vanguard's Personal Investor division. Natarajan brings experience from notable companies such as Qurate Retail Group and Walmart. "I'm thrilled to lead an office that fuses Vanguard's mission-driven ethos with India's exceptional tech talent," he remarked.

