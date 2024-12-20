Left Menu

Streamlining Success: The Impact of NSWS on Business Approvals

The National Single Window System (NSWS) portal has approved over 4 lakh applications, integrating clearance systems from 32 ministries and 29 states, enhancing efficiency in business approvals. The PLI schemes, covering 14 sectors, have drawn significant investments and employment, reflecting robust economic growth from 2000 to 2024, with substantial FDI inflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards streamlining business operations, the National Single Window System (NSWS) has approved over 4 lakh applications as of October 14, according to the commerce and industry ministry.

The NSWS portal, which integrates current clearance systems from multiple ministries and state governments, now supports approvals from 32 ministries and 29 states.

Highlighting impressive economic growth, the ministry reports notable milestones in the PLI schemes, with investments, production, and exports seeing substantial increases, alongside a marked rise in FDI inflow into the manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

