Streamlining Success: The Impact of NSWS on Business Approvals

In a significant step towards streamlining business operations, the National Single Window System (NSWS) has approved over 4 lakh applications as of October 14, according to the commerce and industry ministry.

The NSWS portal, which integrates current clearance systems from multiple ministries and state governments, now supports approvals from 32 ministries and 29 states.

Highlighting impressive economic growth, the ministry reports notable milestones in the PLI schemes, with investments, production, and exports seeing substantial increases, alongside a marked rise in FDI inflow into the manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)