Supreme Court Softens Sentence in Chhattisgarh Double Homicide Case

In a noteworthy decision, the Supreme Court of India has revised the sentence of a woman from Chhattisgarh previously convicted of murdering her daughters. The court observed the absence of clear motive behind her acts, which led to the downgrading of charges.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh changed the conviction from Section 302 to Section 304 Part I of the IPC, emphasizing culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The woman had already spent more than nine years in custody, prompting the court to sentence her to time served and order her release.

The court noted the state's failure to investigate the motive, with the environment portrayed as normal by witnesses. The woman's defense included claims of being possessed, but the court highlighted the importance of assessing intent and mental capacity during the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)