High Alert in Digha: Inauguration of New Jagannath Temple Draws Heavy Security

The seaside town of Digha, West Bengal, is experiencing heightened security as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate the new Jagannath Temple. With 800 policemen, NDRF personnel, and various surveillance measures in place, authorities aim to ensure public safety during the high-profile event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The seaside town of Digha in West Bengal is under tight security as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares to inaugurate the new Jagannath Temple this Wednesday. A top police official stated that at least 800 police officers will be on duty, alongside a company from the NDRF overseeing the 14 bathing ghats in the area.

To maintain peace and order, security measures include additional forces from nearby districts and civic volunteers. The seaside township will also see the deployment of police from 12 districts, with numerous watch towers and over 100 CCTV cameras in position to monitor activity.

Furthermore, restrictions on vehicular movement began on Monday evening to facilitate these measures. The new temple mirrors the renowned 12th-century shrine in Puri and will officially open on April 30, during 'Akshay Trithiya'. In anticipation of a large tourist turnout, speed boats and drones will be utilized for crowd management and security surveillance.

