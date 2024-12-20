Hindustan Construction Offloads Steiner Stake to Focus on Indian Core

Hindustan Construction Company has confirmed the divestment of its stake in Steiner AG to Uniresolv SA, part of the Geneva-based m3 Immobilier Holding SA, marking a strategic shift back to its core operations within India.

This transaction allows Steiner Development AG to restart as a direct subsidiary of m3 Immobilier, with future plans to launch a Swiss IPO. HCC anticipates financial gains reaching up to Rs 205 crore from the development's success.

Vice Chairman Arjun Dhawan expressed pride in the company's long-standing relationship with Steiner, emphasizing a shared goal with m3 to optimize the value of their key markets in India and Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)