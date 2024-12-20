Airlines Navigate Turmoil in Middle East: Flight Suspensions Amid Rising Tensions

International airlines are grappling with the fallout from escalating tensions in the Middle East by suspending flights to crucial destinations such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. Carriers including Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Delta Air Lines have announced significant schedule disruptions, with safety concerns driving these decisions.

European, Asian, and American airlines have responded cautiously, extending suspensions of flights well into 2025 in some cases. The situation remains fluid as the region's political climate continues to evolve, posing ongoing challenges for airline companies striving to ensure passenger safety.

Major hubs are seeing reduced connectivity with the Middle East, affecting both leisure and business travel. Airlines continue to monitor the geopolitical landscape closely, factoring regional developments into their operational plans, while passengers face uncertainty about upcoming travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)