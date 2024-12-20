Strengthening Ties: Vietnam and India Coast Guards Unite at Sea

The Vietnam Coast Guard Ship CSB 8005 departed from Kochi after a fruitful visit aimed at strengthening maritime ties with the Indian Coast Guard, officials reported. The visit focused on enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two maritime agencies.

The highlight was the sea exercise 'Sahayog – Hop Tac', which revolved around crucial maritime security issues such as Pollution Response Demonstration involving ICG ships and aircraft displaying their capabilities in tackling oil spills and other hazards.

The visit further included practical simulations, like VBSS operations for counter drugs interdiction, and saw teamwork in neutralizing asymmetric threats. Joint training exercises concluded with a ceremonial farewell, reinforcing the partnership and commitment to a safer maritime environment.

