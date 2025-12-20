Left Menu

Modi Slams 'Maha Jungle Raj': BJP Gears Up for West Bengal Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress for fostering 'maha jungle raj' in West Bengal, urging voters to elect a BJP 'double engine government' for development. Addressing issues like corruption and infiltration, Modi emphasized BJP's Bihar success as a precursor to West Bengal triumph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Trinamool Congress, alleging a 'maha jungle raj' of corruption and nepotism in West Bengal. His virtual address from Kolkata to a large gathering in Nadia district emphasized the BJP's recent success in Bihar as a hopeful sign for West Bengal's upcoming elections.

Modi urged voters to elect a 'double engine government,' where BJP controls both the Centre and the state, promising expedited development and relief from the alleged misrule of the TMC. Despite dense fog preventing his arrival by helicopter, Modi's fiery speech targeted issues like infiltration and the economic stall due to alleged corruption.

Countering Modi, TMC leaders criticized the PM's failure to address the concerns of the Matua community regarding electoral roll uncertainties. The rally was marred by tragedy as three attendees were killed in a train accident en route, drawing criticism from the TMC for the event's continuation amid the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

