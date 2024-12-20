Navy Craft Tragedy: Mumbai Collision Sparks Major Search for Missing Boy
The search for a missing seven-year-old boy continues off the Mumbai coast after a Navy craft collided with a ferry, resulting in 14 deaths. The crash, due to a loss of control during engine trials, has led to a comprehensive search and rescue operation and a probe by the Navy.
Following a tragic accident off Mumbai's coast, naval boats persist in their search for a missing seven-year-old boy after a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry. The collision, which has claimed 14 lives, occurred when the Navy vessel, undergoing engine trials, lost control.
The search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving naval helicopters and Coast Guard boats, is set to continue for at least another 72 hours, as officials confirm that the boy's body is yet to be recovered. Among the 113 passengers aboard the vessels, 98 were rescued, with two sustaining injuries.
A probe into the incident has been launched, with a case registered against the Navy craft driver. Legal sections have been invoked regarding negligence and endangerment, while the affected ferry has been moved to a wharf for further examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
