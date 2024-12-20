Bihar Attracts Record Investments in 2024 Summit

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has assured investors of the state government's full support for setting up industries, promoting Bihar as a prime investment destination.

The commitments were made during the concluding day of the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, where fiscal incentives and single window clearance were highlighted as key attractions for businesses.

Major firms, including the Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals, pledged investments totaling an unprecedented Rs 1.81 lakh crore. Infrastructure advancements and new work policies, including double shifts for women, were also discussed to further bolster investor confidence.

