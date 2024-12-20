Left Menu

Bihar Attracts Record Investments in 2024 Summit

Bihar's Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena guaranteed extensive support to investors during the Bihar Business Connect 2024, encouraging substantial investment pledges from prominent companies. The summit emphasized fiscal incentives, single window clearance, and the development of infrastructure, aiming to create an inclusive and productive economic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:52 IST
Bihar Attracts Record Investments in 2024 Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has assured investors of the state government's full support for setting up industries, promoting Bihar as a prime investment destination.

The commitments were made during the concluding day of the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, where fiscal incentives and single window clearance were highlighted as key attractions for businesses.

Major firms, including the Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals, pledged investments totaling an unprecedented Rs 1.81 lakh crore. Infrastructure advancements and new work policies, including double shifts for women, were also discussed to further bolster investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024