India's Gravitational Wave Observatory: A Major Step Forward

The ambitious Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) project in Aundha, Maharashtra, has taken a crucial step forward with the announcement of a Rs 1600 crore tender for its civil construction. This major undertaking was confirmed by the project's spokesperson on Monday.

LIGO-India, whose foundation stone was placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023, is designed to detect gravitational waves through its highly sensitive 4-kilometer arm interferometer. This project represents a significant advance in gravitational astronomy.

Construction will include several essential structures such as an administrative building, vacuum tubes, end station, and computer hosting areas. Funded by India's Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Science and Technology, it stands on a site chosen for minimal seismic disturbance, crucial for the observatory's sensitive operations.

