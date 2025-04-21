Left Menu

Klaus Schwab Steps Down as WEF Chair

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, has resigned as chair of its board after announcing earlier this month that he would step down. The WEF board accepted his resignation, and Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is now interim chairman. A new chair will be appointed soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:24 IST
Klaus Schwab Steps Down as WEF Chair
Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, the influential founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), known for its high-profile gathering in Davos, has announced his immediate resignation as chair of its board of trustees. The announcement follows earlier indications of his plans to step down as he approaches his 88th birthday.

At an extraordinary meeting on April 20, the WEF board accepted Schwab's resignation. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the current Vice Chairman, will take over as interim chairman. A committee is being formed to identify Schwab's successor as the new chair.

Schwab founded the WEF in 1971 with the goal of creating a platform for leaders to address major global challenges. Despite the praise for its global engagement, the annual Davos meeting has faced criticism for being elitist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025