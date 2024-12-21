Drone Strikes Halt Flights at Kazan Airport Amidst Security Concerns

In a recent development, Kazan airport in Russia has temporarily suspended all flight operations, according to an announcement made on the Telegram messaging app by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia. This action follows a Ukrainian drone assault on the city.

Reports from Russian state news agencies indicate that the attack included eight drone strikes targeting residential areas within Kazan, approximately 500 miles east of Moscow. The TASS agency confirmed that six of these incidents impacted residential structures, though no casualties have been reported, as per local authorities.

The Baza Telegram channel, known for its proximity to Russian security services, shared unverified footage showing an aerial object crashing into a high-rise building with a resulting fireball. In light of these events, Rosaviatsia has also imposed temporary restrictions at Izhevsk airport, situated northeast of Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)