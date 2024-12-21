Left Menu

Drone Strikes Halt Flights at Kazan Airport Amidst Security Concerns

Kazan airport in Russia has paused all flights following a Ukrainian drone attack. The incident involved multiple drone strikes targeting residential areas, with no casualties reported. Temporary restrictions have also been applied to Izhevsk airport as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:42 IST
In a recent development, Kazan airport in Russia has temporarily suspended all flight operations, according to an announcement made on the Telegram messaging app by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia. This action follows a Ukrainian drone assault on the city.

Reports from Russian state news agencies indicate that the attack included eight drone strikes targeting residential areas within Kazan, approximately 500 miles east of Moscow. The TASS agency confirmed that six of these incidents impacted residential structures, though no casualties have been reported, as per local authorities.

The Baza Telegram channel, known for its proximity to Russian security services, shared unverified footage showing an aerial object crashing into a high-rise building with a resulting fireball. In light of these events, Rosaviatsia has also imposed temporary restrictions at Izhevsk airport, situated northeast of Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

