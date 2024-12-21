Left Menu

Kolkata Airport: A Century of Aviation Milestones

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, celebrating its centenary, boasts a rich history. From legendary planes to notable figures like Queen Elizabeth-II and Fidel Castro, it has seen iconic events and mishaps. Marking 100 years, its journey encompasses modernization from Dum Dum Airport to a major global hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:44 IST
Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is celebrating a pivotal milestone: 100 years of aviation history. Starting as Dum Dum Airport in 1924, it has grown from a strategic stopover to a globally significant hub.

Throughout its century-long history, the airport has been a witness to notable events and figures. From Queen Elizabeth-II to Fidel Castro, a throng of dignitaries has graced its runways. Legendary aircraft like the Concorde and Beluga XL have left their mark, alongside unfortunate mishaps and crashes.

Apache's centenary celebrations, helmed by the Airports Authority of India, will feature exhibitions on the airport's evolution. Spanning from December 2023 to March 2025, these events will honor Kolkata airport's legacy, showcasing its path from the early days to a modern aviation portal.

