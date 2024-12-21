Left Menu

Ride, Earn, Repeat: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Points Lure

The NCRTC has introduced a loyalty points program offering a 10% ticket discount through the RRTS Connect app. This initiative, launched by Managing Director Shalabh Goel, aims to encourage digital ticketing and sustain commuter engagement. The Namo Bharat Times newsletter provides updates and features commuter stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:02 IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has rolled out a new loyalty points program promising a 10% discount on tickets bought via the RRTS Connect app. This cutting-edge initiative seeks to encourage digital ticketing while rewarding loyal commuters with cost-effective travel options.

Launched by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel at the Sahibabad RRTS station, the program grants commuters one point for every rupee spent, redeemable for future travel. Each point holds a value of Rs 0.10, boosting savings for frequent travelers using Namo Bharat trains.

NCRTC has also unveiled the Namo Bharat Times, a bi-monthly newsletter available on all digital platforms. This publication will update commuters about new initiatives and developments while also featuring stories of individuals who contribute to the RRTS system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

