Tragedy Strikes in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Road Mishap Claims Four Lives
A tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has resulted in the death of four individuals, including three women, and injuries to nearly 30 others. The mini goods vehicle they were traveling in overturned, prompting investigations into the accident.
In a tragic incident, four people, including three women, lost their lives and nearly 30 others were injured when a mini goods vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, officials reported.
The mishap occurred on Saturday afternoon near Chandameta village. The victims were en route back to Koleng village from a weekly market when their vehicle lost control, skidding off the road and overturning, according to police sources.
Immediate medical assistance was given to the injured, with some admitted to Koleng's primary health center and others receiving treatment at a hospital in Darbha. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
