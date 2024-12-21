Tragedy Strikes in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Road Mishap Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident, four people, including three women, lost their lives and nearly 30 others were injured when a mini goods vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, officials reported.

The mishap occurred on Saturday afternoon near Chandameta village. The victims were en route back to Koleng village from a weekly market when their vehicle lost control, skidding off the road and overturning, according to police sources.

Immediate medical assistance was given to the injured, with some admitted to Koleng's primary health center and others receiving treatment at a hospital in Darbha. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)