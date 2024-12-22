Bihar's Investment Boom: From MoUs to Ground Realities

The Bihar Business Connect-2024 summit concluded with the state receiving unprecedented investment proposals exceeding Rs 1.80 lakh crore. This ambitious gathering aims to convert these commitments into tangible investments within a year, as announced by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

The state has appointed nodal officers dedicated to guiding these investments across 11 sectors, facilitating tasks such as land acquisition and securing necessary clearances. Regular reviews will be conducted by the state investment promotion board to ensure accountability and progress.

Major players, including Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals, have pledged significant investments in diverse sectors ranging from renewable energy to manufacturing. In total, 423 companies have signed MoUs, promising a transformative impact on Bihar's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)