Traffic Disruption at Marine Drive

Traffic was temporarily disrupted on Mumbai's Marine Drive after an Indian Navy bus broke down near the Marine Plaza. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM, causing a minor slowdown. Traffic Police quickly cleared the obstruction by 9:45 AM, restoring normal flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:17 IST
Traffic on the bustling Marine Drive in south Mumbai faced a brief disruption Monday morning after an Indian Navy bus experienced a breakdown around 9:30 AM, according to local police reports.

The incident took place near the well-known Marine Plaza hotel, leading to a temporary slowdown of vehicular movement in the area.

Authorities acted swiftly, with traffic police personnel managing to remove the obstruction by 9:45 AM using a towing van, ensuring that normal traffic flow resumed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

