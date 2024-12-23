Traffic Disruption at Marine Drive
Traffic was temporarily disrupted on Mumbai's Marine Drive after an Indian Navy bus broke down near the Marine Plaza. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM, causing a minor slowdown. Traffic Police quickly cleared the obstruction by 9:45 AM, restoring normal flow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Traffic on the bustling Marine Drive in south Mumbai faced a brief disruption Monday morning after an Indian Navy bus experienced a breakdown around 9:30 AM, according to local police reports.
The incident took place near the well-known Marine Plaza hotel, leading to a temporary slowdown of vehicular movement in the area.
Authorities acted swiftly, with traffic police personnel managing to remove the obstruction by 9:45 AM using a towing van, ensuring that normal traffic flow resumed promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Fratricide: Police Personnel Found Dead in Udhampur
Tragic Fratricide: Two Police Officers Found Dead in Udhampur
Tragic Shooting: Two Policemen Found Dead in Udhampur
Haridwar Police Chase Culminates in Dramatic Shootout
Historic Reunion of Assam Police Chiefs: A Tribute to Legacy and Future