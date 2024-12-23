Traffic Disruption at Marine Drive

Traffic on the bustling Marine Drive in south Mumbai faced a brief disruption Monday morning after an Indian Navy bus experienced a breakdown around 9:30 AM, according to local police reports.

The incident took place near the well-known Marine Plaza hotel, leading to a temporary slowdown of vehicular movement in the area.

Authorities acted swiftly, with traffic police personnel managing to remove the obstruction by 9:45 AM using a towing van, ensuring that normal traffic flow resumed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)